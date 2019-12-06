UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences Holds Annual Sports Day

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:22 AM

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences holds annual sports day

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised its 17th annual sports day in its City Campus Sports Ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised its 17th annual sports day in its City Campus Sports Ground on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor of University of Education (UoE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha along with UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani inaugurated sports contests while ex-principal of the Collage of Veterinary Science (CVS) Lahore Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Students from the City Campus Lahore, Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Science Jhang and Khan Bahadar Choudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal participated in sports fixtures.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Pasha congratulated the faculty, staff and students, and said the UVAS ranked third in national sports ranking of public sector universities of the country by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said the UVAS was progressing day by day through its quality of education, research and also in extra-curricular sports activities in Pakistan.

In the concluding ceremony, Prof Dr Sagheer Ahmad Jafri said the UVAS always promoted its extra-curricular activities as well as curricular activities.

Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that sports and extra-curricular activities were as important for students as curricular activities.

The various contests featured during the day included final races of 800, 200, 100 metre race for boys and girls, three-leg race, javelin throw, shot put, long jump, triple jump, discus throw, tug of war, chaati race, martial art presentation/gymnastic show, musical chair etc.

