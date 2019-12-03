UrduPoint.com
University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences 17th Annual Sports Day On Wednesday

University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences 17th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is organising its 17th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday, Dec 4, at City Campus sports ground.

According to UVAS spokesperson, various games including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4X400 meter relay race, javelin throw, long jump, triple jump, discus throw, high jump, three-leg race, tug-of-war, archery, badminton, table tennis, martial arts/gymnastic show etc, would be played on the annual sports day.

Students of various departments from UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang,CVAS Narowal and UVAS City Campus Lahore and staff and faculty members would participate in these contests.

