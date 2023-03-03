University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Sports Day to be held on 8th

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging the 19th Annual Sports Day on March 8, in City Campus Sports Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging the 19th Annual Sports Day on March 8, in City Campus Sports Ground.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of conveners of management committees and reviewed preparations for the sports day.

The conveners of committees briefed the meeting on the working progress of their respective committees. Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar will be chief guest on the inauguration ceremony while UVAS (retired) Prof Dr Sarwer Khan will be chief guest in prize distribution ceremony of the annual sports day.

Various games, including 800, 200, 100 meter races, shot-put, 4 X 400 Meter Relay Race Javelin Throw, Long Jump, Triple Jump, Discuss Throw, High Jump, Three Leg race, Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis, Martial Arts/Gymnastic show etc will be played�on the annual sports day.

Students of various departments from UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, CVAS Jhang, CVAS Narowal, City Campus Lahore, staff and faculty members will participate in the contests.