University Sports Olympiad 2024 concludes with celebration of talent and hope

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad resonated with cheers, laughter and the spirit of sportsmanship as the curtains fell on the University Sports Olympiad 2024 on Friday.

Organized by the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC), the three-day extravaganza brought together over 3,000 student-athletes from universities nationwide. They showcased their talent in different disciplines including badminton, table tennis, hockey, volleyball, athletics, judo, swimming, handball, weightlifting and wrestling.

The closing ceremony was a colourful spectacle, featuring vibrant performances, music and an awards distribution segment.

Chairman PMYP, Rana Mashhood Ahmad emphasized the government’s commitment to nurture talent. “This Olympiad has shown us the immense potential of Pakistan’s youth. We are dedicated to providing them with platforms to excel and shine on the global stage,” he told APP.

Highlighting the long-term vision of the programme, he said, "It is aimed at developing a robust sports ecosystem that not only identifies talent at the grassroots level but also supports it through training, mentorship and international exposure."

"These young athletes are the ambassadors of Pakistan’s resilience and brilliance. I hope they will take the lessons they’ve learnt here and apply them in every aspect of life.

"Together, we will build a future where Pakistan’s flag flies high in every arena,” he added.

Former hockey great Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, who is the focal person for sports for PMYP said, "This Olympiad has been a game-changer for our student-athletes. We have witnessed remarkable talent and these young players are the future stars of Pakistan.”

He underlined the importance of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals. “Sports instill discipline, unity and a fighting spirit. These are the values we need to build a prosperous and cohesive Pakistan,” he added.

For many participants, the Olympiad was more than just a competition; it was a journey of personal growth and camaraderie.

They shared stories of their practice sessions, nail-biting contests and the joy of representing their universities.

"I have never imagined meeting students from so many different backgrounds and provinces," said Muhammad Muzammil of University of Central Punjab, who earned the title of the fastest man of the Olympiad.

"The competitions were tough like any big event. This spectacle has brought us closer as a nation," he said.

"Sports brought us together, but it’s the shared moments outside the games that I’ll cherish the most," remarked Amtul Rehman of Women University Lahore, who claimed gold medals in long jump, triple jump and 400m hurdle race.

Hazrat Umer of Abdul Wali Khan University, who emerged victorious in 400m race expressed hope for more opportunities like this in the future. “This experience has ignited a fire in me to pursue sports at a professional level,” he said.

“I’ve been training really hard for the event. Winning a gold here is a dream come true. It’s not just about competing; it’s about proving to ourselves that we can achieve great things,” pole vault gold-winner Rabia Hussain from Lahore College for Women said.

“Events like this help us believe in our potential and prepare us for greater challenges ahead,” she maintained.

Hamad Khaliq from University of Central Punjab, who clinched gold in men’s triple jump expressed his gratitude: “We are thankful to the organizers for this fantastic step. It will help promote sports in Pakistan. It gives us hope that our hard work will eventually lead us to represent the country at the highest levels.”

As the athletes bid farewell to Islamabad, they carried with them not just medals and certificates but a profound sense of belonging and inspiration. For them, the journey has just begun and their high hopes are a testament to the potential that lies within Pakistan's vibrant youth. The University Sports Olympiad 2024 will undoubtedly be remembered as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards youth empowerment and the revival of sports culture.

APP/msr-vad