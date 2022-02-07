UrduPoint.com

Unlucky Curve 13 Leaves Overnight Luge Leader Geisenberger Restless

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Luge queen Natalie Geisenberger is on track to complete a hat-trick of Olympic golds in the women's luge, but the overnight leader admits being unsettled by the tricky 13th bend on the Yanqing course

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Luge queen Natalie Geisenberger is on track to complete a hat-trick of Olympic golds in the women's luge, but the overnight leader admits being unsettled by the tricky 13th bend on the Yanqing course.

Geisenberger, who turned 34 on Saturday, leads by 0.208 seconds ahead of German team-mate Anna Berreiter going into Tuesday's two heats to decide the women's singles medals at the Winter Games.

However, Geisenberger is worried about the problematic 13th curve.

"I was really nervous and could hardly eat," admitted Geisenberger.

"I wasn't nervous about the race -- just about exiting that corner down there on the 13th.

"I hope it will be better tonight and I get some sleep, but it's not easy." The 13th curve proved unlucky for other top Names Monday.

Germany's Laura Taubitz, this winter's overall World Cup winner, crashed there in the second heat, dropping out of medal contention despite posting a new track record in the first run.

Earlier, Austria's Madeleine Egle, who won five of the 12 World Cup races this winter, crashed on the same spot in the first heat.

Geisenberger also wiped out there during training Sunday, having also lost control in the exact same place in November's Olympic test event.

"Of course it's unsettling, I slept badly last night," Geisenberger added.

"I'm glad that I did quite well with my two runs, but you can see how fast things change down there." If she holds her nerve, the 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion can complete the double for Germany after Johannes Ludwig's victory in the men's singles Sunday.

Geisenberger is already the most decorated female luge racer in Olympics history with four golds and a bronze.

If she finishes on the podium Tuesday, she will equal the record of six Olympic medals won by Italian luge legend Armin Zoeggeler, who retired in 2014.

