UrduPoint.com

'Unreal' Narracott Grabs Australia's First Olympic Medal In Sliding

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2022 | 10:55 PM

'Unreal' Narracott grabs Australia's first Olympic medal in sliding

Jaclyn Narracott earned Australia's first Olympic medal in a sliding sport Saturday with silver in the women's skeleton, three years after she nearly quit, as Germany continued their domination of the high-speed events at the Beijing Winter Games

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Jaclyn Narracott earned Australia's first Olympic medal in a sliding sport Saturday with silver in the women's skeleton, three years after she nearly quit, as Germany continued their domination of the high-speed events at the Beijing Winter Games.

Hannah Neise claimed victory with a combined time of 4min 7.62sec, meaning German racers have now won all six events so far at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

"It's mind-blowing, it will take some time to sink in," said Neise, 21, who captured Olympic gold having won the junior world title in 2021.

A tearful Narracott, the overnight leader, grabbed an Australian flag in the finish area after taking silver with a time 0.62sec slower.

"Unreal, unbelievable, this means everything -- the medal, the childhood dream come true, " said the British-based athlete who nearly quit in 2019 after suffering concussion.

"From a sliding point of view, to be the first is pretty cool.

"It makes all the tears and questioning and all the hard work and being away from family absolutely worth it," she added.

Her uncle is Paul Narracott, the sprinter and bobsledder who in 1992 became the first Australian to compete at both the Summer and Winter Games.

Narracott said she was happy to have bragging rights in her family: "100 percent".

Neise had earlier usurped her in the rankings by breaking the track record in the third heat.

The German was also fastest in the decisive fourth race, clocking a top speed of 128 kilometres per hour (79 miles per hour).

Dutch racer Kimberley Bos, this winter's overall World Cup winner, produced two stunning performances to take bronze at 0.84sec back despite having been 10th after the first heat on Friday.

The Olympic silver medal caps a stunning few weeks for the 31-year-old Narracott, who is based at Bath University in England, where Britain developed its own tradition in skeleton.

She became the first Australian to win a World Cup race at the iconic St Moritz track last month.

German racers has now won nine of the available 18 medals in the sliding events at these Games.

Germany could sweep the gold medals as their racers have already won the four luge and two skeleton events with four bobsleigh disciplines to come.

That sliding success has lifted Germany to the top of the medals table with eight golds.

Related Topics

World Australia German Germany Beijing Kimberley Bath Women 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Family All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasa ..

Recreation right of all segments of society : Hasaan Khawar

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Reiterated to Blinken That Russia Has No In ..

Lavrov Reiterated to Blinken That Russia Has No Intention to Attack Ukraine - Re ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden, Putin Finished Phone Conversation After One ..

Biden, Putin Finished Phone Conversation After One Hour - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Collective efforts imperative to achieve corruptio ..

Collective efforts imperative to achieve corruption free, prosperous Pakistan fo ..

3 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurs invited to make investment in trade ..

Entrepreneurs invited to make investment in trade & tourism sector in AJK

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Caution of Western ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Urges Caution of Western Countries in Statements on Ukr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>