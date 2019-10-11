Unrest hit Hong Kong cancel harbor swimming race

This year's New World Harbor Race has become the latest sports and cultural event to be called off amid Hong Kong's months-long unrest

The popular swimming event originally scheduled for Oct. 27 was canceled due to "recent social situation and the resulting uncertainties," the Hong Kong Amateur Swimming Association (HKASA) said in a statement on Friday.

First held in 1906, the popular harbor race attracts thousands of swimmers every year to challenge the busy waterway of Victoria Harbor. It was revived in 2011 after decades-long suspension due to busy harbor traffic and severe water pollution.

The HKASA apologized for the cancellation of this year's event and promised full refund for affected participants.

Violence that has raged since June has forced Hong Kong to cancel or postpone a number of sports and cultural events, including the Hong Kong Tennis Open that was originally scheduled for Oct. 5-13.

The Hong Kong Tourism board earlier this month also announced the cancellations of a cycling mega event Hong Kong Cyclothon and the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, citing uncertainties brought by the unrest.