Unseeded Muguruza beats Halep to reach Australian Open final

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Unseeded Garbine Muguruza defeated fourth seed Simona Halep on Thursday to set up an Australian Open final with surprise-package Sofia Kenin.

The Spaniard, a two-time Grand Slam champion, reached her first Melbourne final with a tough 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 victory at a hot Rod Laver Arena.