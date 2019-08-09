Unseeded Mutahir Ali upset second seed Yaseen in KP Junior Aquapura Squash

Unseeded Mutahir Ali upset second seed Yaseen Khattak in a thrilling five sets semi-final and moved to the final of the KP Junior Aquapura Under-15 Boys Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Unseeded Mutahir Ali upset second seed Yaseen Khattak in a thrilling five sets semi-final and moved to the final of the KP Junior Aquapura Under-15 Boys Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Mutahir Ali, a unseeded, shocked Yaseen Khattak in the 3-2 battle lasted for 58th minute with Mutahir Ali won the first two sets by 12-10 and 11-8. Both Yaseen Khattak and Mutahir Ali gave each other a tough fight but overall Mutahir Ali dominated the proceedings and did not allow Yaseen Khattak to play with free hands. It was the first set when Mutahir Ali was straggling by saving a set point at 10-all before winning it 12-10. He also took the second set by 11-8 which was once tied at 8-8 otherwise Mutahir Ali has an easy sailing.

When taking two sets lead, Mutahir Ali lost some edge over the match and thus Yaseen staged a comeback winning third and fourth set by 5-11 and 5-11 but he could not make it the same in the fifth set won by Mutahir Ali at 11-7.

In the second semi-final, top seed Muhammad Azaan Khalil also faced tough resistance against Hassan Zahid in the 3-1 battle, lasted for 38th minute.

Muhamamd Azaan Khalil won the first set by 11-6 but failed to click in the second and lost at 6-11. When both tied the sets tally 1-1, Azaan stanged a strong comeback and marched into victory at 11-7 and 11-6 and moved to the final with Mutahir Ali.

In the Girls Under-15, top seeded Maira Hussain defeated Manahil in straight sets, the score was 11-6, 11-9 and 11-4 while in the second semi-final, second seeded Sana Bahadur recorded victory against Mehwish in straight sets, with score of 11-6, 11-3 and 11-8.

In the Under-11 semi-finals, both Ibrahim Zeb and Saifullah marched into victory and took berth into the final. Ibrahim Zeb defeated Umair Arif by 3-1, the score was 11-2, 11-8, 9-11 and 11-3 while Saif Ullah beat Haris Zahid by 12-10, 11-8, 8-11 and 11-7.

In the Under-13 age group category Saki Ullah beat Obaid Ullah by 9-11, 11-2, 11-8 and 11-8 abd Saboor khan beat MobeenKhan by 11-8, 11-3 and 11-2 and moved to the final.