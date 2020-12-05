Unseeded Nepali pair of Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat annexed the Boys' Doubles title of General Tyre ITF J5 Juniors Tennis Championships by thrashing top seed Muhammad Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in a three-set nail-biter at PTF SDA Tennis Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ):Unseeded Nepali pair of Aarav Samrat Hada and Aki Zuben Rawat annexed the Boys' Doubles title of General Tyre ITF J5 Juniors Tennis Championships by thrashing top seed Muhammad Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil of Pakistan in a three-set nail-biter at PTF SDA Tennis Complex on Friday.

Shoaib and Ahmed Kamil took the first set 6-3 by breaking 1st game of Aarav Samrat and Aki Zuben. But their opponents bounced back strongly to clinch the second set 6-2. The match was decided on a super tie break, wherein Aarav Samrat and Aki Zuben held their nerves to take the set 10-8. It was the maiden ITF title for the Nepali pair. The match lasted for one hour and 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Girls' Singles title was claimed by Russia's Arina Valitova as she edged passed Abhilasha Bista of Nepal in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Arina was in fine touch and won the first set easily with a score of 6-1, by breaking the 2nd, 4th, and 6th games of Abhilasha.

She hit a number of winners from the baseline. She was in full command in the second set, and kept the same pressure, and won it 6-2 by breaking the 3rd, 5th and 7th game of Abhilasha Bista. The match lasted for one hour.

Chief guest Dr Arshad Mehmood, Special Secretary IPC and guest of honour Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF distributed prizes among the winners of Girls' Singles, Doubles, and Boys' Doubles.

Arshad also visited the PTF Secretariat, the new synthetic courts and was briefed by the President PTF about the tennis activities and future plans.

Boys' Singles final will be played on Saturday at 11am between Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan and Roy Keegan of Britain.

Results in brief: Boy's Doubles Final Match: Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) / Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) / Ahmed Kamil (PAK) 3-6, 6-2(10-8)Girl's Singles Final Match:Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-1, 6-2