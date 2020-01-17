Unseeded Noor Zaman upset Bilal Zakir of Army National Senior Squash

Unseeded Noor Zaman of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) upset seeded Bial Zakir of Pakistan Army in the semi-final and moved into the grand final of the National Junior Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Unseeded Noor Zaman of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) upset seeded Bial Zakir of Pakistan Army in the semi-final and moved into the grand final of the National Junior Senior Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Noor Zaman, who recently played the Junior Under-17 semi-finals of the British Open Junior Squash Championship, played excellently by defeated his rival in straight sets 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-5 and 11-9. Noor Zaman took no time as the semi-final decided in just 28 minutes.

In the second semi-final Asian Champion Farhan Zaman of PAF recorded a thumping victory against Waqas Mehboob of PAF in a marathon five sets battle lasted for 45 minutes.

Farman Zaman, once Asian Junior Champion, played well and despite winning the first two sets at 12-10 and 13-11 failed to click in the third and four sets won by Waqas Mehboob of PAF.

Waqas Mehboob on the other hands also played well and despite conceding two sets against Farhan Zaman, a befew of Qamar Zaman, and secured victories in the third and fourth sets at 7-11 and 13-15. The two Farhan Zaman and Waqas Mehboob were stretched to 13-15 in the fourth set wherein both played excellent game against each other. It was decisive set when Farhan Zaman did not give much time to Waqas Mehboob to strike back and thus moved the final against Noor Zaman, the grand son of Qamar Zaman.