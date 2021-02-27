UrduPoint.com
Unstoppable Gut-Behrami Seals Speed Double In Italy

In-form Lara Gut-Behrami's golden spell continued on Saturday when the Swiss skier sealed her second downhill win in the space of 24 hours at Val di Fassa

The 29-year-old, successful in the Italian resort on Friday, once again proved unstoppable to consolidate her grasp on her second overall World Cup title.

The 2016 winner of the big crystal globe was .32sec too quick for her compatriot and downhill world champion Corinne Suter and .68s up on Kira Weidle, who took world silver at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Gut-Behrami's seventh win in her past 11 races pulled her 107 points clear of Petra Vlhova, who came in 12th, with nine races to go.

Gut-Behrami could well reel off a treble at Val di Fassa as she will start hot favourite to land Sunday's super-G.

She is having a good time in the Italian Dolomites after winning the super-G and giant and finishing third in the downhill, behind Suter, at the world championships at nearby Cortina.

The Swiss racer has made the most of the absence of Olympic champion Sofia Goggia, who had won four World Cup downhills before sustaining a season-ending injury at the end of last month. Goggia still tops the downhill standings, but is only 70 points ahead of Suter with Gut-Behrami third.

Since mid-January, Gut-Behrami has accumulated more wins than over the four seasons put together since her 2016 globe-winning campaign.

A serious knee injury in February 2017 marked the beginning of a difficult period for Gut-Behrami, a fallow time that is truly behind her.

On Saturday she was even more impressive than the day before on a slope without any nasty surprises.

This was her 32nd career win and 11th in the downhill.

