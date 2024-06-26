Open Menu

Unsung Kimber Smashes England Bowler Robinson For Record 43 In An Over

Published June 26, 2024

England's Ollie Robinson was smashed for 43 runs in the most expensive over in the history of the English County Championship on Wednesday as batter Louis Kimber rewrote the record books

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) England's Ollie Robinson was smashed for 43 runs in the most expensive over in the history of the English County Championship on Wednesday as batter Louis Kimber rewrote the record books.

Sussex paceman Robinson was struck for two sixes, six fours -- three of which were off no-balls -- and a single by Leicestershire's Kimber in the fourth and final day of their Division Two match.

Surrey's Alex Tudor conceded 38 runs in an over in 1998, of which Lancashire's Andrew Flintoff hit 34.

That mark was equalled earlier this week when England spinner Shoaib Bashir conceded 38 runs while bowling for Worcestershire against Surrey, with fellow international Dan Lawrence doing most of the damage.

Kimber, batting at number eight, plundered 243 runs off just 127 balls to take Leicestershire to the brink of an astonishing win but he was bowled by Nathan McAndrew with his side agonisingly short of their target as Sussex won by 18 runs.

The 27-year-old's double-hundred came off just 100 balls, making it the second-fastest in first-class cricket history.

He also hit 21 sixes, breaking England Test captain Ben Stokes's Championship record of 17 set in a match in 2022.

Every Sussex player congratulated Kimber while his teammates and the backroom teams from both sides formed a guard of honour as he walked off to a standing ovation.

He had only hit one previous first-class century and averages less than 30 even after his memorable innings at Hove, on England's south coast, but he produced an uninhibited exhibition of power and timing.

More Stories From Sports