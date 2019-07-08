UrduPoint.com
Untroubled Serena Into Wimbledon Quarter-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:25 PM

Untroubled Serena into Wimbledon quarter-finals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams coasted into the quarter-finals on Monday beating Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.

The path for the 37-year-old American of equalling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles appears significantly easier.

Her quarter-final opponent on Tuesday will be Alison Riske who knocked out world number one Ashleigh Barty earlier on Monday.

More Stories From Sports

