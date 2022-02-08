UrduPoint.com

Unvaccinated Snowboarder Ready For Olympics After Quarantine

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Unvaccinated snowboarder ready for Olympics after quarantine

Unvaccinated Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer said she had "no problem" after making her Beijing Olympics debut Tuesday following three weeks of quarantine, and didn't "care what people think" of her

Zhangjiakou, China, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Unvaccinated Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer said she had "no problem" after making her Beijing Olympics debut Tuesday following three weeks of quarantine, and didn't "care what people think" of her.

Athletes vaccinated against Covid-19 go straight into the "closed loop" bubble system at the Beijing Games but those who have not been jabbed face a mandatory 21-day hotel quarantine period before competing.

Kummer safely negotiated the opening round of the women's parallel giant slalom on Tuesday morning but was knocked out of the competition at the round of 16.

She insisted that despite being in quarantine, she had been able to do "really good" training.

"During quarantine I did more fast training like jumping and stuff -- you can do that everywhere, you don't need much space," said Kummer, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"Everything is in your head -- you can do good when you are prepared in your head and I was prepared." Kummer said getting the vaccine "wasn't the best" for her and that she was "happy" to go through the quarantine period.

She said she moved into the Olympic Village after 17 or 18 days of her quarantine and was then allowed to train on the slopes and go back to her room until the full three weeks were over.

Kummer said she did not have "an opinion about anybody else" regarding the vaccine and did not care what people thought of her status.

Related Topics

Hotel Beijing Sochi Women Gold Olympics National University Best

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 37 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 37 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 North Korea to Allocate 15.9% of 2022 Budget Spend ..

North Korea to Allocate 15.9% of 2022 Budget Spending to Defense - State Media

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes EU Will Not Impose Sanctions Affectin ..

Moscow Hopes EU Will Not Impose Sanctions Affecting Int'l Financial System - Dip ..

5 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings 8t ..

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings 8th Feb, 2022

5 minutes ago
 Six in seven people worldwide plagued by feelings ..

Six in seven people worldwide plagued by feelings of insecurity: UNDP report

5 minutes ago
 Russia Sees No Point in Reacting to US Ideas About ..

Russia Sees No Point in Reacting to US Ideas About Sanctions - Senior Diplomat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>