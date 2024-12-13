Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' Trophy held

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The grand unveiling ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' trophy was held at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Friday.

The trophy was unveiled by Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist in javelin throw Arshad Nadeem.

Arshad expressed his enthusiasm and encouragement for the young athletes during the event. The ceremony was also attended by the Director General of Pakistan Sports board, Yasir Pirzada.

Addressing the audience, Arshad highlighted the significance of the event, saying, "This is a major step towards the promotion of sports in Pakistan. It will provide young athletes with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent. I am hopeful that this platform will help produce international level players for the country."

Yasir Pirzada emphasized the objectives of the games, stating, "The purpose of this event is to highlight the existing sports talent in the country and provide the youngsters with opportunities to grow.

We are optimistic that these competitions will play a pivotal role in bringing new talent to the forefront."

The opening ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Jinnah Stadium.

Teams comprising male and female athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad will participate in the games.

The games will feature competitions in 15 sports disciplines, including athletics, badminton, boxing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, squash, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

At the conclusion of the event, trophies and prizes will be distributed among the winning athletes to recognize their hard work and outstanding performance.

The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games aim to inspire a renewed passion for sports while serving as an exceptional platform for young athletes to demonstrate their skills on a global stage.

More Stories From Sports