Unwell Curran isolating after bowing out of England warm-up

London, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :England all-rounder Sam Curran went into self-isolation and had a test for the coronavirus after illness forced him out of the team's lone warm-up match on Thursday ahead of next week's first Test against the West Indies.

Curran was 15 not out at stumps on Wednesday's opening day of three at the Ageas Bowl, also the venue for the first of a three-Test series.

But he experienced sickness and diarrhoea overnight.

Following medical protocols established for the bio-secure campaign, Curran remained in his room at the on-site hotel and took no part in Thursday's play.

"Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight," said an England and Wales cricket board statement.

"He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl.

"He will play no further part in the practice match. He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today."England are due to name their squad for the first Test on Saturday.

They already know they will be without captain Joe Root, who has left the squad to attend the birth of his second child, with Ben Stokes set to lead the side in his absence.