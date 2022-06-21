UrduPoint.com

Unwell Stokes Misses England Training Ahead Of Third Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Unwell Stokes misses England training ahead of third Test

England captain Ben Stokes missed training after feeling unwell on Tuesday as his side started their preparations for the Headingley Test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :England captain Ben Stokes missed training after feeling unwell on Tuesday as his side started their preparations for the Headingley Test.

Stokes was absent while the rest of the squad trained ahead of Thursday's first day of the final Test in the three-match series.

An England and Wales Cricket board spokesperson indicated that Stokes had tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.

Stokes is being kept away from the group as a precautionary measure.

The 31-year-old, in his first Test series as skipper, will be assessed again ahead of Wednesday's net session.

Later on Tuesday, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick tested positive for Covid.

The ECB said Trescothick is "currently in isolation at home and is being monitored daily. Details of his return to the England set-up will be announced in due course." Stokes hit 75 from 70 balls in the second innings of England's second Test victory over New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

That was England's second successive win against the Test world champions, clinching their first Test series triumph since January 2021.

New Zealand have had several positive Covid cases in their squad over the last couple of weeks.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson was forced to miss the second Test after testing positive on the eve of the match in Nottingham.

As well as Williamson, the tourists have seen Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell and two members of their backroom team return positive results since arriving in England.

All four players are fit and available to play in Leeds this week.

- Overton twins eye England dream - While England hope to avoid a Covid outbreak, twin brothers Jamie and Craig Overton are dreaming of a potentially taking the field together for the hosts at Headingley.

The 6ft 5in seam-bowling siblings are on stand-by should England decide to rotate their pace attack with the series already won.

For the uncapped Jamie, who is the younger sibling by three minutes, it is uncharted territory, while Craig is hoping to add to his eight caps.

The duo have played together numerous times over the years, with North Devon, Somerset and England Under-19s, but came head to head in first-class cricket for the first time just a matter of days ago.

Jamie, who left Taunton for Surrey in 2020, struck his brother on the helmet with a rapid bouncer during a County Championship match last week leading to a delayed concussion diagnosis.

"I think any sibling rivalry is always going to have a bit of extra spice and me and Craig are probably even spicier than most people," Jamie said.

"The family obviously didn't like seeing Craig on the floor but I think they would have told us off if we weren't giving our all." Despite that bruising encounter, Craig insisted there would be no hard feelings if only one of them was selected this week.

"It's been like that since we were 16 years old. My first game of first-class cricket we were competing for the same spot and I ended up playing," he said.

"We'd both said to each other 'whatever happens, we'll be supportive' and we've always been like that. We want what's best for the team and if that means one of us misses out, that's the way it is."

Related Topics

Cricket Attack World Same Nottingham Leeds Craig Conway Wales Craig Overton Henry Nicholls January 2020 Family All From Best Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Ru ..

Ukraine says hit Black Sea oil platform used by Russia troops

5 minutes ago
 Govt introduces NAB amendments in light of superio ..

Govt introduces NAB amendments in light of superior courts' judgments: Law Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Dacoits rob 32 tola gold, cash after breaking into ..

Dacoits rob 32 tola gold, cash after breaking into house: Police

5 minutes ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance ..

At UN, Pakistan calls for humanitarian assistance for IIOJK people

5 minutes ago
 PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed B ..

PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

5 minutes ago
 Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her birth anniversary

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.