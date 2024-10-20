UoT Holds All Balochistan HEC Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published October 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The University of Turbat (UoT) cricket team delivered an outstanding performance in the All Balochistan HEC Cricket Zone Event 2024, dominating Pool B by winning all three of their group stage matches consecutively.
In the group stage matches, the Team UoT secured commanding victories over the University of Makran, Panjgur, by 8 wickets, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water, and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS), Uthal, by 2 wickets, and the University of Loralai by 7 wickets, maintaining an unbeaten streak that carried them into the final.
In the high important final match, UoT took on Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta, at the University of Loralai cricket ground on Saturday. Despite their excellent form throughout the tournament, the team UoT fell short in the final, losing the match and missing out on the championship title.
UoT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, along with the university community lauded the team for their exceptional performance throughout the event and expressed confidence in their future tournaments.
Vice Chancellor highlighted UoT’s commendable journey in the tournament, with standout contributions from players like Aslam Mazhar, SohailShoaib, Salman Naik, IjazulHaq, Jalal Hussain, Behrawar Khan, Imran Zahid, Bakhshullah, Sawood Babul, Bahad Naeem, and other players.
The Vice-Chancellor also extended his appreciation to Mr. MazharGichki, sports In-charge, focal person Munir Anwar, and the team officials for their leadership and guidance throughout the tournament.
“Although the team UoTjust missed out on the title, the team’s efforts and determination throughout the tournament have been a source of pride for the university,” VC added.
The event, hosted by the University of Loralai concluded in a final competition between the two most formidable teams of the tournament, BUITEMS from Pool A and the University of Turbat from Pool B. Despite high hopes and a fighting spirit from UoT; the BUITEMS played better in the final and emerged victorious, claiming the championship. Eight universities from Balochistan, including the University of Turbat, participated in the tournament.
Dr. Ehsanullah Khan Kakar, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Loralai and chief guest of the final match and closing ceremony congratulated BUITEMS on their triumph in the final and extended his gratitude to all the universities across Balochistan for their participation in the event.
APP/ask
