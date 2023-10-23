QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The University of Turbat's Cricket Team has emerged as champion in the T20 Cricket Tournament in the All Balochistan Inter-University sports Festival 2023.

The team UoT secured the title by defeating Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) Sibi's cricket team by 11 runs in the final match at Ayub Stadium Quetta.

The team MCKRU won the toss and opted to field first.

The team UoT set a target of 151 with a loss of 4 wickets, thanks to excellent batting by Salman Naik's 75 and Bahad Naeem's 26 runs.

The team UoT restricted MCKRU to 139 with 8 wickets down in 20 overs, with Sohail Shoaib taking 3 wickets, and Beezan and A.

Rehman securing 2 wickets each.

Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor of UoT, Mazhar Gichki, In-charge of the UoT’s Sports Directorate, faculty members, and administrative staff extended their congratulations to Team UoT for clinching the cricket championship.

This Sports Festival was organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Balochistan, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan in the context of raising awareness against corruption in the society.

