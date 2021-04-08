UrduPoint.com
Up-gradation Of Kohat Sports Complex Enters Into Final Stages: Asfandyar

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Up-gradation of Kohat Sports Complex enters into final stages: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :In the light of the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan, the up-gradation of Kohat Sports Complex has entered the final stages which will be completed by June 30, 2021.

This was stated Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak while talking to media men during his visit to Kohat along with team of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project led by Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief Engineer of the Engineering Wing Ahmad Ali, Engineer Paras Ahmad, Umer Sherzad and Regional Sports Officer Kohat Sikander Shah.

Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that Secretary Sports Abid Majeed was monitoring the overall developmental work going on across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also briefed the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the status of work and the date of completion of various ongoing projects.

The project under the supervision of Directorate Sports will be completed at a cost of Rs 590 million. Rs 262 million is being spent on swimming pool, indoor gymnasium hall, hostel, four walls and street lights, Rs 96 million on hockey turf, Rs 120 million on Athletic Tartan Track and Rs 12 million on internal roads.

The up-gradation also included a separate project for a women's gymnasium, which has facilities of all indoor Games specifically for the female, at a cost of Rs. 100 million.

Similarly, such separate indoor gymnasiums have also been approved for all the Regional Headquarters including merged areas, Asfandyar informed. He said the project will be completed with the total cost of Rs. 700 million in 2022.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak said that 90% of the work of upgrading the sports complexes have been completed including Kohat. The progress report is being sent to the Secretary Sports and Chief Minister on a regular basis, he said. He said up-gradation is underway and the completion of all such projects related to sports would ensure large-scale infrastructure for organizing all sports in each division, including the facility to hold provincial, national and international levels competitions.

