Up To 20,000 Spectators To Attend French Open Each Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:39 PM

Up to 20,000 spectators to attend French Open each day

The French Open will allow up to 20,000 people to attend each day of this year's tournament despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Thursday

The French Open will allow up to 20,000 people to attend each day of this year's tournament despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Thursday.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) also said that up to 10,000 people would be able to watch the finals.

The clay-court Grand Slam event is set to start on September 27 and finish on October 11.

