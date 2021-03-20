Upcoming Saud Khan wins 33rd edition of KP Snooker Championship

Saud defeated Aamir of Hazara and clinched the trophy of the 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship after registering a thrilling hard fought victory in the final played at international standard Rocket Snooker Club, POF Wah on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Saud defeated Aamir of Hazara and clinched the trophy of the 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship after registering a thrilling hard fought victory in the final played at international standard Rocket Snooker Club, POF Wah on Sunday.

Both the upcoming youngsters Saud Khan of Peshawar and Aamir of Hazara have remarkable performances given in their way to the final. They defeated top ranking players either in the quarter-finals or in the semi-finals before reaching the grand final.

After more than a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd edition this time was organized outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a Club having international standard snooker tables and perfect environment, President KP Snooker Association Zulfiqar Butt said when introducing both Saud Khan and Aamir to the small number of guests present on the occasion of the final.

Both Saud Khan and Aamir Sohail of Hazara had a clash, a year back in the Junior Club Championship wherein Aamir Sohail won the battle but this time Saud Khan had a better preparation stunned his strong rival in a thrilling battle that lasted for three two and half hours.

The final was played for a best of nine frames wherein Saud Khan failed to click in the outset of the final and lost the first two frames by 33-60 and 43-56. After conceding two frames, Saud Khan did not look behind and marched into victory in the five consecutive frames. The score was 33-60, 43-56, 102-25, 81-28, 90-14, 80-21 and 54-50.

Aamir Sohail won the first two frames quite easily as both players accumulated almost 200 points between them. Saud Khan later fought back from 13-9 and 16-14 behind to edge Aamir in a thrilling first two frames battle that had viewers equally on the edges of their seats. When Saud Khan was controlled over the whole proceedings, he played with great concentration by calculating each point.

Saud Khan was in tears after his final success. He surprised every one present on this occasion by winning all five consecutive frames and become the Champion of the 33rd edition of the old and prestigious Championship, formally launched by former Secretary General of the KP Olympic Association and present Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah started in 90s in historical Green Snooker Club.