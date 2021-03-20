UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upcoming Saud Khan Wins 33rd Edition Of KP Snooker Championship

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:47 PM

Upcoming Saud Khan wins 33rd edition of KP Snooker Championship

Saud defeated Aamir of Hazara and clinched the trophy of the 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship after registering a thrilling hard fought victory in the final played at international standard Rocket Snooker Club, POF Wah on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Saud defeated Aamir of Hazara and clinched the trophy of the 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship after registering a thrilling hard fought victory in the final played at international standard Rocket Snooker Club, POF Wah on Sunday.

Both the upcoming youngsters Saud Khan of Peshawar and Aamir of Hazara have remarkable performances given in their way to the final. They defeated top ranking players either in the quarter-finals or in the semi-finals before reaching the grand final.

After more than a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd edition this time was organized outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a Club having international standard snooker tables and perfect environment, President KP Snooker Association Zulfiqar Butt said when introducing both Saud Khan and Aamir to the small number of guests present on the occasion of the final.

Both Saud Khan and Aamir Sohail of Hazara had a clash, a year back in the Junior Club Championship wherein Aamir Sohail won the battle but this time Saud Khan had a better preparation stunned his strong rival in a thrilling battle that lasted for three two and half hours.

The final was played for a best of nine frames wherein Saud Khan failed to click in the outset of the final and lost the first two frames by 33-60 and 43-56. After conceding two frames, Saud Khan did not look behind and marched into victory in the five consecutive frames. The score was 33-60, 43-56, 102-25, 81-28, 90-14, 80-21 and 54-50.

Aamir Sohail won the first two frames quite easily as both players accumulated almost 200 points between them. Saud Khan later fought back from 13-9 and 16-14 behind to edge Aamir in a thrilling first two frames battle that had viewers equally on the edges of their seats. When Saud Khan was controlled over the whole proceedings, he played with great concentration by calculating each point.

Saud Khan was in tears after his final success. He surprised every one present on this occasion by winning all five consecutive frames and become the Champion of the 33rd edition of the old and prestigious Championship, formally launched by former Secretary General of the KP Olympic Association and present Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah started in 90s in historical Green Snooker Club.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Saud Sunday Olympics All From Best Top Click

Recent Stories

AstraZeneca Postpones Vaccine Delivery to Italy Un ..

2 minutes ago

India, US Agree to Expand Cooperation - Defense Mi ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid wishes PM Imran speedy recovery from ..

3 minutes ago

Railways extends stops of two trains

3 minutes ago

Married woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

3 minutes ago

UAE launches government experience exchange progra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.