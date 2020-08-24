UPDATE - Almost 150 Arrests Made in Paris After Bayern Wins UEFA Champions League Final - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Nearly 150 people were arrested in Paris after football fans gathered in the French capital on Sunday night, when the final game of the UEFA Champions League was held, the Paris Police Prefecture said.

"In the evening and night hours after the Champions League final, law enforcement officers carried out 148 arrests, mainly in connection with damage, violence and objects being thrown at police officers," the prefecture wrote on Twitter.

In the meantime, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 16 police officers had been injured during the clashes.

"The brutality of some of the criminals last night [resulted in] 16 police officers injured, 12 shops attacked, about 15 damaged vehicles. Thanks to the police for the intervention: 148 arrests, including 108 guards at the disposal of justice," Darmanin tweeted.

The police also fined 404 people for not wearing protective masks at the Champs-Elysees.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, police used tear gas against football fans who gathered in Paris on the night of the UEFA Champions League final that ended with FC Bayern Munich beating Paris St.

Germain 1-0.

On Sunday night, hundreds of football fans accumulated on the avenue of Champs-Elysees, where mass gatherings are prohibited amid the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing guidelines were impossible to observe because of the large number of people, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

After the Champions League final ended, with French footballer Kingsley Coman (who was trained at Paris Saint-Germain's academy) scoring the decisive lone goal, football fans started to burn flares and firecrackers. Police then used tear gas to disperse the crowds. Several bus stops were damaged on streets adjacent to Champs-Elysees, particularly on Hoche Avenue, and football fans had set trash cans on fire, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The Paris Police Prefecture said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday that all the people who had gathered on Champs-Elysees had been dispersed and traffic had been restored. The initial assessment from police put the number of arrests at 22.

Sunday night was a sixth time that Bayern won the UEFA (Union of European Football Association) Champions League, the previous win was in 2013.