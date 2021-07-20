UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Another Nine Cases Of COVID-19 Detected Among People Involved In Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:10 AM

UPDATE - Another Nine Cases of COVID-19 Detected Among People Involved in Olympics

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Nine more people involved in the Summer Olympics in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organizers said on Tuesday.

The results of COVID-19 testing conducted on July 17-19 revealed nine individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the Organizing Committee, a foreign athlete from the Olympic Village is among those who tested positive, thus the total number of positive coronavirus tests recorded among foreign athletes in the Olympic Village stands at four.

On Monday, the organizers of the Games reported that three more people involved in the Olympics had tested positive. Two of the cases were foreign nationals, while the third one was a person residing in Japan.

Since July 1, the Organizing Committee has recorded more than 70 cases of the coronavirus among people related to the Games (athletes, members of foreign delegations and personnel). More than 30 of these cases are foreign nationals.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.

About two thirds of people living in Japan do not think that the Summer Olympics, which are kicking off in Tokyo on Friday, will be safe, according to a new survey released by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Monday.

