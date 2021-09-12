UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 05:00 AM

UPDATE - Britain's Emma Raducanu Wins US Open 2021 Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) British tennis player Emma Raducanu won the US Open women's singles title, defeating Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Raducanu, 18, defeated Fernandez on Saturday 6-4, 6-3, after coming through qualifying to win.

Prince William congratulated Raducanu via Twitter.

"Huge congratulations Emma Raducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible -we are all so proud of you. Leylah Fernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year's #USOpen, it's been a pleasure to watch," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said on their official Twitter page.

Raducanu did not drop a set throughout the tournament and became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years (since Virginia Wade's triumph at Wimbledon in 1977).

