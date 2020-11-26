MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The 1986 World Cup Champion, legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. He was taken to one of the hospitals for a medical examination on October 30, but it was later announced that he had undergone brain surgery. Maradona was discharged on November 12.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences over the death of the legendary Argentine soccer player, Diego Maradona.

"All my love to the world of football, which lost one of its legends today. One of the best players in history, Argentine Diego Armando Maradona, has left us. You painted the dreams of several generations with your left hand. Eternal boy," Sanchez said on Twitter.

Former captain of the Russian national soccer team, Alexander Mostovoi, told Sputnik that he was shocked by the death of Maradona.

President of the European Parliament David Sassoli called Maradona probably the most unsurpassed soccer player in history.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach also extended condolences over the tragedy.

"Farewell Diego- an all-time great. You were a troubled soul, but you delighted the whole world with your unique footballing skills. RIP," Bach said on Twitter.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that Maradona "possessed incomparable talent and wrote unforgettable pages in the history of football."

After hearing the sad news about the Argentine legend's passing, former French football player Michel Platini said "a bit of our past has gone," adding that Maradona left a mark on his life.

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, on his part, expressed his condolences noting that the word said goodbye to the genius of his time.

"Today I say goodbye to my friend, and the world says goodbye to the forever genius. One of the best in the world, a true wizard. He left us too early but left behind an infinite legacy and a void that can never be filled.

Rest in peace, you will never be forgotten," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.

Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo called late Maradona the god of football.

Maradona's compatriot, Argentine footballing superstar Lionel Messi, posted photos of them on his Instagram page, with the caption "a very sad day for all Argentines and football."

For the Serbian filmmaker and musician, Emir Kusturica, Maradona's death is a personal loss, since the two were close friends. In 2008, Kusturica produced a documentary "Maradona by Kusturica." The Argentine soccer icon had visited Serbia and expressed his love for the Serbian nation.

"From poor districts of Buenos Aires, from a poor house to a world champion, the first player of all the clubs for which he played, it was important to have not one, but two hearts. He is one of those people who brought the 20th century to an end," Kusturica said.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also expressed his condolences over Maradona's passing, calling him the true friend of the nation.

So did Venezuelan and Bolivian presidents.

"It is very sad that the football legend has left us, brother and genuine friend of Venezuela," Nicolas Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Bolivian leader Luis Arce said "the world mourns the irreparable loss. Our condolences to his loved ones and the entire football family."

In the meantime, the mayor of Italy's Naples, Luigi De Magistris, proposed renaming the San Paolo stadium in honor of Diego Maradona.

"#DiegoArmandoMaradona, el Pibe del Oro, brought joy and light to many millions of people in a dazzling career. A true legend. Our thoughts and prayers with his family, the people of #Argentina and followers of the beautiful game around the world," Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter.

Maradona played 91 matches for the Argentine national team and scored 34 goals. From 2008 to 2010, he was the head coach of the Argentine national team.