UPDATE - England Beats Ukraine In Euro 2020 Quarter Final Football Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - England Beats Ukraine in Euro 2020 Quarter Final Football Match

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The English national team beat Ukraine 4:0 in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday.

The football match was held in Rome, with England making it into the semi-finals after Harry Kane's brace and a goal each from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the national team via Facebook, saying that he expected only better results in the future. "I believe that we will definitely make our way to the 2022 World Cup," Zelenskyy said.

On July 7, England will play against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley, while Spain will face Italy in London on Tuesday, July 6.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

The final is scheduled for July 11 at London's Wembley Stadium.

More Stories From Sports

