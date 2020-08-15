UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - FC Barcelona Faces Devastating 2-8 Defeat From FC Bayern In Champions League Quarter-Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) FC Bayern has qualified for the semi-final of the 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League, having defeated FC Barcelona with the impressive score 8:2.

Bayern's goals were scored by Thomas Müller (in the 4th and 31st minutes of the match), Ivan Perisic (in the 22nd minute), Serge Gnabry (in the 27th minute), Joshua Kimmich (in the 63rd minute), Robert Lewandowski (in the 82nd minute) and Philippe Coutinho (in the 85th and 89th minutes). Bayern's David Alaba also scored an own goal (in 7th minute), while the other goal of Barcelona was scored by Luis Suarez (in the 57th minute).

After this remarkable victory at the Estadio da Luz stadium in Lisbon, Bayern will face in the semi-final the winner of the match between FC Manchester City and FC Lyon.

For Barcelona, the Friday match has become the first one with eight conceded goals since the 1946 defeat from FC Sevilla (8:0).

On Saturday, the Sport.es media outlet reported that Barcelona's head coach Quique Setien would be fired in the near future.

Former head coach of London's Tottenham Hotspur Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly the main candidate for the post of Barcelona's new head coach. His candidacy was considered by Barcelona in January but was rejected then because he had been a head coach of another Catalan team, FC Espanyol, for several years and made some ironic remarks about Barcelona.

