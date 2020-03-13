UrduPoint.com
Update: HBL PSL 2020 To Continue As Planned

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:59 PM

Update: HBL PSL 2020 to continue as planned

The Pakistan Cricket Board, as part of the normal process, held a conference call with the team owners on Friday morning. The following are the outcomes

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020)

· The HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will proceed as planned, including tonight’s Multan Sultans versus Peshawar Zalmi match, which will commence at the National Stadium at 8pm

· The match will be played behind closed doors and only event accredited personnel will be allowed to enter the venue

· All players and players support personnel have been given the option to withdraw from the HBL PSL 2020 should they wish to do so.

· The following players have to date confirmed they will not take any further part in the HBL PSL 2020:

§ Karachi Kings – Alex Hales

§ Multan Sultans – Rilee Rossouw and James Vince

§ Peshawar Zalmi – Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, James Foster (coach), Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone

§ Quetta Gladiators – Jason Roy and Tymal Mills

· As per the event regulations, the teams will be allowed player replacements, which will have to be approved by the Event Technical Committee

· The PCB will continue to assess and monitor the situation and make decisions as appropriate in consultation with the team owners

· No player has to date tested positive for Coronavirus

· No discussion has taken place as yet with regards to the upcoming Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and home international matches against Bangladesh

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “This remains an evolving and unprecedented situation with a number of moving parts that require constant and regular monitoring.

“Today, the PCB and the team owners, as part of their duty of care, have decided to give all the players the option to decide if they wish to return home. Ensuring that the players feel comfortable remains paramount to the PCB.

“As of now, it is important to emphasise and clarify that the main concern of many of the 10 players and a coach, who have chosen to return home, revolves around avoiding a potential situation where they might become stranded either due to flight cancellations or border closures in their own countries.

“The PCB will facilitate their safe return and will ensure the same for all of the players and support staff personnel who decide to withdraw from HBL PSL 2020.

“As stated previously, we will continue to assess and review the situation and will not hesitate to make what we believe are the right decisions for everyone involved.”

