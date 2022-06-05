UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - ISU Council Says Will Not Ban Russian, Belarusian Delegates From Congress

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

UPDATE - ISU Council Says Will Not Ban Russian, Belarusian Delegates From Congress

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Adds details from Sputnik source on voting in paras 4-5)

MOSCOW, June 5 (Sputnik) - The International Skating Union (ISU) Council will not prevent Russian and Belarusian delegates from participating in the ISU congress in Thailand's Phuket, the council said in a document seen by Sputnik.

The decision was made at a meeting of the ISU Council ahead of the 58th ISU Ordinary Congress, which starts on June 6. The ISU Council previously intended to take the matter of Russian and Belarusian delegates' participation to the vote of the congress before its start.

The document specifies that the intention to exclude the two delegations from the congress and the non-admission of candidates from specific countries to participate in elections to the governing bodies carry legal risks, in particular, the possibility of going to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which may invalidate all decisions of the congress.

At the same time, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that the ISU Congress will vote on on the participation of Russian and Belarusian delegations despite opposition from the ISU Council.

"The vote on whether to ban Russian and Belarusian delegations from participating in the Congress will still take place. Though, there is unlikely that such a decision (to prohibit delegations from participating) will be made, since the ISU Council did not support this intention," the source said.

The ISU Congress in Phuket will address a number of issues related to changes in the rules of figure skating, including raising the minimum age for participation in adult competitions to 17 years, and will hold elections to the leadership of the organization. Alexander Lakernik from Russia is running for the post of Vice-President.

Related Topics

Thailand Russia Vote Same Phuket May June Congress Post All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

11 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

20 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

20 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

20 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.