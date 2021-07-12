UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Italian Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Declared Player Of The Tournament At Euro 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:00 AM

UPDATE - Italian Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Declared Player of The Tournament at Euro 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The goalkeeper of the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was declared Player of the Tournament at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

The Azzurri won the Euro 2020 tournament for the second time on Sunday. The first time that the Italian national team won the continental title was in 1968. It played in the finals in 2000 and 2012, but lost to France and Spain, respectively.

Italy beat England 3:2 on penalties on Sunday, following the 1:1 draw after extra time at London's Wembley Stadium. Donnarumma saved two hits in the penalty shootout.

Portugal national football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer of the 2020 European Championship, winning the Golden Boot award. Portugal lost to Belgium 0:1 during the round-of-16, but Ronaldo had already scored five goals in his team's first four games.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship was held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

