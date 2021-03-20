UPDATE - Japan Wants to Accept No More Than 90,000 Foreign Citizens at Tokyo Olympics - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) The Japanese government expects that the number of foreign citizens who will attend the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo will not exceed 90,000, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Some 15,000 foreign athletes will compete in the Olympics and Paralympics, while the other 75,000 include coaches, referees, representatives of media and sponsors, the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported citing its sources.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese government and the organizing committee of the games decided not to invite foreign volunteers, which is a common practice for the Olympics.

On Saturday, organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are expected to hold talks to decide whether to allow foreign spectators to the games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially to be held in 2020 but postponed to July-August 2021 over the pandemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 122.26 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.7 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Japan has confirmed more than 453,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 8,000 fatalities.