UPDATE - New Cases Of COVID-19 Detected In Olympic Village In Tokyo - Organizing Committee

UPDATE - New Cases of COVID-19 Detected in Olympic Village in Tokyo - Organizing Committee

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Ten people involved in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo have tested positive for COVID-19, including two foreign athletes and one foreign journalist residing in the Olympic village, the Organizing Committee said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Japanese media reported that a foreign Olympic delegation member living in the Olympic village had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Organizing Committee said on Sunday that another ten people involved in the Olympics had tested positive for COVID-19: three foreign athletes, two of them residing in the Olympic village, one foreign journalist and one foreign staff member, as well as five other foreign nationals involved in the Olympics.

According to the committee, nine of the ten individuals have been in isolation since their arrival in Japan.

Since July 1, the committee has recorded more than 40 cases of the coronavirus among people related to the Games.

Later on Sunday, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing organizing committee spokesman Masanori Takaya, that the foreign Olympic delegation member and two athletes infected with COVID-19 were citizens of the same country and belonged to the same sports discipline.

The news agency, however, specified neither the country of origin nor the discipline, in which the athletes are set to compete.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.

