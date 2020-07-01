UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

The second group of six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday, 3 July, by the national carrier

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) The second group of six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday, 3 July, by the national carrier. The players who will travel by the Pakistan International Airlines are: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

From Manchester, the six players will be transported to Worcester and will integrate with the side after they test negative in the ECB testing programme.