UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE On 2nd Group’s Departure For Manchester

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:25 PM

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

The second group of six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday, 3 July, by the national carrier

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) The second group of six Pakistan cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday, 3 July, by the national carrier. The players who will travel by the Pakistan International Airlines are: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

From Manchester, the six players will be transported to Worcester and will integrate with the side after they test negative in the ECB testing programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Worcester Manchester Mohammad Hafeez Wahab Riaz Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan July PIA

Recent Stories

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

9 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

7 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

7 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

7 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

7 minutes ago

Abid Ali feels proud to play alongside Skipper Bab ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.