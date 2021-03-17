Update on City Cricket Association trials for senior and U19 teams

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule for the senior and U19 City Cricket Association trials in Balochistan and Sindh

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17rd March, 2021) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the schedule for the senior and U19 City Cricket Association trials in Balochistan and Sindh.

The trials will commence from 20 March and will be conducted by the Cricket Association coaches and appointed members of the junior selection committee.

The players are required to report for the trials at 8am in white-coloured clothing. The trials will run from 9am till 6pm.

Following the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab’s provincial governments’ decision to halt sporting activities, the schedule for the trials in the remaining four CAs (Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab) will be announced at a later stage.

The players who have registered themselves for the trials are required to bring their original CNICs and B-Forms along with the printed forms at the venues.

To ensure health and safety of all those involved, the PCB reiterates that the government-issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are to be followed while at the venue. At a time, a maximum of 300 players will be accommodated at the venue.

The players should bring their own energy drinks and food items and must adhere to the following:

· No exchange of playing equipment, except the bat

· Maintain three-feet distance at all times

· Have temperature checked before entering the venue

· No application of saliva on the ball

· Cover face with a mask at all times, except when inside the boundary rope

· Don’t attend the trials in case of any Covid-19 symptoms