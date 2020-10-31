Update on Covid-19 tests of First XI players

Nine squad members underwent Covid-19 tests on the eve of their second round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches at the team hotel in Karachi. All nine tests have come out negative

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2020) Nine squad members underwent Covid-19 tests on the eve of their second round first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches at the team hotel in Karachi. All nine tests have come out negative.

The tests were conducted on those who were experiencing flu and fever related symptoms to ensure health and safety of both unwell squad members as well as the rest of the participants.

Meanwhile, Southern Punjab’s Mohammad Abbas and Aamer Yamin are sitting out their side’s match against Balochistan that began today at the National Stadium as both are unwell.

Sindh’s Mir Hamza returned home after experiencing flu and fever symptoms at the end of his side’s first round match against Central Punjab that concluded at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Sindh have included Sohail Khan and Anwar Ali in their squad for their match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which began at the UBL Sports Complex today.