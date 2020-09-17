UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Update On Covid-19 Tests Of First XI Teams

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:57 PM

Update on Covid-19 tests of First XI teams

As many as 103 players and player support personnel belonging to six Cricket Association First XI squads for the National T20 Cup were invited to their respective central stations today after they tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020) As many as 103 players and player support personnel belonging to six Cricket Association First XI squads for the National T20 Cup were invited to their respective central stations today after they tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests.

They will undergo their second tests on 18 September under the supervision of the PCB medical team at the central stations, which are Multan’s Hotel Ramada for Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab, and Lahore Muridke Country Club for Balochistan and Sindh.

Over the course of their stay, the squad members will be provided individual accommodation.

One individual tested positive for Covid-19. He has been advised self-isolation for five days at his residence following which he will undergo another test. If that test returns negative, he would be invited to a central station for his second test.

Cricketers who travelled to England with the men’s national cricket team are required to submit the results of their first Covid-19 tests on 22 September to the PCB Medical and Sports Sciences Department.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Lahore T20 Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab PCB Hotel Muridke September

Recent Stories

Pakistan wins election to CPC at UN

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Foreign Minister Urges EU to Remove Country ..

7 minutes ago

Indigenous Protesters Topple Conquistador Statue i ..

11 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Africa Affects EU ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Student Develops Technology to Greatly Cut ..

11 minutes ago

ECOWAS Urges Mali to Appoint Civilian-Led Transiti ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.