Update On Covid-19 Tests Of Men’s National Team

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:03 PM

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

Pakistan team’s schedule of training, practice and virtual conferences available below

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17rd March, 2021) A total of 35 tests were conducted on the South Africa-bound Pakistan men’s national cricket team on Tuesday, 16 March. All squad members have tested negative, except for one player.

Those who have tested negative will now assemble in Lahore on Thursday, 18 March, for the training camp, which will commence at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

The player who has tested positive will undergo a repeat test on Thursday at his residence. If he tests negative, only then he will be eligible to travel to Lahore where he will remain in isolation for two more days before being retested.

The following is the side’s schedule of training, practice and media conferences. To attend the media conferences and for information related to the team, the journalists can contact Raza Rashid Kitchlew, team’s media and digital content manager, at 03018440280.

Friday, 19 March:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will hold a virtual media conference at 1115.

Pakistan side will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1300. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Saturday, 20 March:

Pakistan side will hold a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium from 1600.

The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the training session from Far End building.

Sunday, 21 March:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 1130.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Monday, 22 March:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 0930. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Tuesday, 23 March:

A squad member will hold a virtual media conference at 1130.

No training session has been scheduled for the day.

Wednesday, 24 March:

The players will play an intra-squad 50-over match at the Gaddafi Stadium from 0930. The photographers and TV news channel camerapersons will be allowed to cover the practice game from Far End building.

Thursday, 25 March:

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq will hold pre-departure virtual media conference. The time will be confirmed closer to the date.

No training session has been scheduled for the day

Friday, 26 March:

The team will depart for South Africa.

