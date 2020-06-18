UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Update On Domestic Players And Coaches Contracts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:19 PM

Update on domestic players and coaches contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced it will extend the contracts of all domestic players and coaches, expiring on 30 June, till 31 July before the new 12-month contracts will come into effect from 1 August

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th June, 2020) The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced it will extend the contracts of all domestic players and coaches, expiring on 30 June, till 31 July before the new 12-month contracts will come into effect from 1 August.

The decision has been made by the High Performance Department, which is presently busy carrying out a 360 degree appraisal of all its coaches. The process is expected to conclude early next month with the six Cricket Association sides to be confirmed by the end of July.

In the 2019-20 season, the PCB had offered 192 contracts to the domestic cricketers of which 186 cricketers had accepted the contracts.

Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “As part of a comprehensive and extensive review process, we are conducting appraisals of all coaches, which is a three-phase process including self-assessment, interviews and feedback from players and fellow coaches.

“This is the modern 360 degree way of appraising professionals as we remain committed to put in place the best available coaches who can provide best coaching and training to the players, which, in turn, will contribute to further enhance the quality of our domestic cricket.

“Once the appraisal of the coaches is concluded, the six Cricket Association coaches will be involved in the team selection process. We hope to conclude the entire exercise by end July with 12-month contracts coming into effect from 1 August 2020.

“It is premature to predict when we will be able to start our 2020-21 domestic cricket season due to the evolving Covid-19 situation. But, internally, we need to be ready to start the season at a short notice.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket PCB June July August 2020 All From Best

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

21 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

36 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

36 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

48 minutes ago

EU Renews for 1 Year Sanctions Over Crimea's Reuni ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing Authorities to Suspend Inter-City Passenge ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.