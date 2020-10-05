UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Update On First Covid-19 Tests Of U19 Cricketers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:26 PM

Update on first Covid-19 tests of U19 cricketers

All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests, which were conducted on 3 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th Oct, 2020) All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests, which were conducted on 3 October.

To facilitate the U19 cricketers, their parents or guardians in the process, the first tests were carried out at the team’s central stations. As such, Balochistan and Sindh teams were tested at Muridke Country Club and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab sides underwent their first tests at the PC Hotel in Lahore.

All six squads will undergo their second tests today and will join the bio-secure bubble at the PC Hotel after returning negative tests.

Balochistan’s Ibrahim Snr is currently participating in the National T20 Cup for the Second XIs, which is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, and, as such, was not required to undertake a test.

Upon the completion of Balochistan’s Second XI matches in the National T20 Cup, he will be transferred to the U19 bubble.

The U19 teams will be in action from 13 October with the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which will be played in Lahore, Murdike and Sheikhupura. The final will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 2 November.

National U19 Three-Day Tournament, their last event of the domestic season 2020-21, will be begin on 5 November. Its final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and will begin on 26 November.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Lahore T20 Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Hotel Sheikhupura Muridke October November Event All From

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik’s career-best 84 stretches Norther ..

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen offers condolences to Kuwait Foreign ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif should return and face all cases in P ..

9 minutes ago

Five sports establishments fined at weekend for no ..

14 minutes ago

President to visit Kuwait today to offer condolenc ..

24 minutes ago

PM to chair meeting of PNNCC in Islamabad today

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.