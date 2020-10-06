Update on second Covid-19 tests of U19 cricketers

All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests which were conducted on 5 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests which were conducted on 5 October.

All six squads underwent their second tests yesterday which came out negative; they will join the bio-secure bubble at a local hotel from today. Balochistan and Sindh teams were tested at Muridke Country Club and will be travelling to Lahore to join the rest of the teams.

The teams will begin their practice session at the National High Performance Center in Lahore from Wednesday.

The U19 teams will be in action from 13 October with the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which will be played in Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura. The final will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 2 November.

National U19 Three-Day Tournament, their last event of the domestic season 2020-21, will begin on 5 November. Its final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and will begin on 26 November.