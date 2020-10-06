UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Update On Second Covid-19 Tests Of U19 Cricketers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:45 AM

Update on second Covid-19 tests of U19 cricketers

All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests which were conducted on 5 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th October, 2020) All 119 players and player support personnel belonging to the six U19 Cricket Association teams have tested negative in their second Covid-19 tests which were conducted on 5 October.

All six squads underwent their second tests yesterday which came out negative; they will join the bio-secure bubble at a local hotel from today. Balochistan and Sindh teams were tested at Muridke Country Club and will be travelling to Lahore to join the rest of the teams.

The teams will begin their practice session at the National High Performance Center in Lahore from Wednesday.

The U19 teams will be in action from 13 October with the National U19 One-Day Tournament, which will be played in Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura. The final will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 2 November.

National U19 Three-Day Tournament, their last event of the domestic season 2020-21, will begin on 5 November. Its final will be played at Gaddafi Stadium and will begin on 26 November.

Related Topics

Sindh Cricket Lahore Balochistan Hotel Sheikhupura Muridke October November Event All From

Recent Stories

OIC praises Moroccan authorities’ vigilance and ..

1 minute ago

Umar Gul and Yasir Shah bowl Balochistan to thrill ..

12 minutes ago

Briefing dedicated to cooperation of Turkmenistan ..

17 minutes ago

Clash outside NAB office: ATC extends till Oct 12 ..

28 minutes ago

UAE reaffirms support for conclusions of Berlin Co ..

34 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.