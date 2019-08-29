Update on Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the pre-season camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever, it was announced today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019) Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the pre-season camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever, it was announced today.

Shaheen was admitted in a local hospital yesterday and is under the treatment of specialists.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman is yet to resume his training is the camp due to an injury in his right knee for which he underwent an MRI yesterday. His scans will now be examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, following which decision on his participation in the camp will be made.