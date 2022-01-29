Update on Zeeshan Malik

UrduPoint.com

January 29, 2022

Northern’s top-order batter Zeeshan Malik was suspended on 14 October 2021 for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th January, 2022) Northern’s top-order batter Zeeshan Malik was suspended on 14 October 2021 for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. On 18 November 2021, he was issued a notice of charge under Article 2.4.4* of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, while on 18 November 2021 he pleaded guilty as charged.

On 31 December 2021, both the PCB and Zeeshan Malik, in accordance with PCB Anti-Corruption Code Article 5.1.12**, reached consensus on the agreed sanction of the imposition of a three months’ period of ineligibility from the date of his suspension (14 October 2021).

As such, Zeeshan Malik’s three-month suspension ended on Wednesday (13 January 2022).

However, and as part of his return to competitive cricket, Zeeshan Malik is undergoing a rehabilitation programme that has been designed by the PCB Security and Anti-Corruption Department.

In this regard, Zeeshan Malik has issued the following statement:

“I offer my sincere apologies to all my colleagues, fellow cricketers and supporters for my inability to follow the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. Although I did not benefit from the approach, it was my complete failure to report the approach despite attending a number of anti-corruption lectures, and was rightly suspended from competitive cricket.

“While I ask for forgiveness, I strongly urge and request all cricketers to be aware of the corruptors, be alert of the ways they approach and immediately report such instances to the PCB Security and Anti-Corruption Department to ensure their reputation remains intact and they are not sidelined from this great game.

“In the past three months, I have missed cricket badly, which is very close to my heart. But in these three months, I have also learnt to be more vigilant and cautious as there are people out there who will sacrifice innocent people for their own gains and benefits.

“I hope all my friends, colleagues and coaches will forgive me, and accept me back into cricket wholeheartedly.”

Zeeshan Malik will now attend and deliver lectures on the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and will also participate in integration sessions with the local sides before being allowed to resume competitive cricket.

Notes to Editors:

*Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as: “failing to disclose to the PCB Security and Anti-Corruption Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”

*Article 5.1.12 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code Article 5.1.12 reads as: Notwithstanding any of the other provisions of this Anti-Corruption Code, at any time during the proceedings it shall be open to a Participant charged with breach(es) of the Anti-Corruption Code to admit the breach(es) charged, whether or not in exchange for an agreement with the PCB on the appropriate sanction to be imposed upon him/her in order to avoid the need for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal. Any such discussions between the PCB and the Participant shall take place on a “without prejudice” basis and in such a manner that they shall not delay or in any other way interfere with the proceedings. Any resulting agreement shall be evidenced in writing, signed by both, the PCB’s Chairman and the Participant, and shall set out the sanction imposed on the Participant for his/her breach of the Anti-Corruption Code (the “Agreed Sanction”). In determining the Agreed Sanction, the PCB will have due regard to the range of sanctions set out in Article 6.2 for the offence(s) in question, but it shall not be bound to impose a sanction within that range where it reasonably considers (at its absolute discretion) that there is good reason to depart there from. Upon receipt of notice of the Agreed Sanction, the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall discontinue the proceedings on the terms thereof without the need for any further hearing. Instead, the PCB Chief Executive Officer (in consultation with the PCB Head of Legal Affairs) shall promptly issue a public decision confirming the Participant’s admission of the offence(s) charged and the imposition of the Agreed Sanction. Before issuing the public decision, the PCB will provide notice of it to the ICC and, where applicable, to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.

