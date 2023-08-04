UPDATE - Over 60% of French Concerned Over Security at 2024 Paris Olympics - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Almost two-thirds of French fear that the government would not be able to ensure security at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Elabe polling agency has found.

"The majority of French people believe that France will be unprepared to host the Olympic Games in terms of security (63%) and transport (58%)," the pollster said on Thursday.

Another 50% said they believed France was ready to host tourists at the Olympics, while 49% said the contrary.

The poll also found that almost every other French person (48%) is indifferent toward the Olympic, while every third (32%) is skeptical. Only 20% said they felt enthusiastic about Paris hosting the summer games.

An overwhelming majority of those polled ” 73% ” consider ticket prices of Olympic events too high to allow attendance to all who want, while only 9% consider them affordable, with another 18% undecided.

Seven in 10 said the cost of hosting the Olympic Games is too high for France's budget, while 14% said it was reasonable, with another 18% undecided.

Roughly 6 in 10 expect the Olympics to benefit France in one way or another: 69% expect a positive impact on tourism, 68% on the development of sports, 61% on the economy and 58% on France's overall international standing.

Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games will be held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11, 2024.