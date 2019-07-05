UPDATE - Russian Honorary IOC Member Denies Voting for Rio de Janeiro to Host 2016 Olympics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Alexander Popov, a Russian Olympic champion and honorary member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told Sputnik on Friday that he did not vote for Rio de Janeiro to be chosen to host the 2016 Olympics, after the city's former governor said he paid Popov and other IOC members bribes to win the bid.

On Thursday, Rio de Janeiro's jailed former governor Sergio Cabral told the judge he paid $2 million to buy votes of nine IOC members, including Popov.

"You know, this is difficult to understand, lawyers are now working [on the matter]. I can say that I ... participated in the voting, but I did not vote for Rio de Janeiro. As for now, I do not know what to do, I am confused," Popov said.

The former swimmer noted he was not contacted by the IOC in connection with Cabral's claims.

Popov said in an official statement to the media he was "extremely surprised by the emergence of this information with the illegal use" of his name, stressing he was not involved in any negotiations on the given issue.

"In this regard, I consider it necessary to start cooperating on this issue with the IOC Ethics Commission, to which I am ready to provide any information. On my part, I am starting to prepare a suit on protecting rights and dignity, which I propose to examine in Switzerland, which hosts the IOC headquarters," he said.

In 2009, Rio de Janeiro was elected to host the 2016 Olympics after receiving 66 votes against Madrid's 32 in the final round of voting.