UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Mix Duet Free Gold At World Aquatics Championships

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

UPDATE - Russian Synchronized Swimmers Win Mix Duet Free Gold at World Aquatics Championships

GWANGJU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Russian artistic swimmers Aleksandr Maltsev and Mayya Gurbanberdieva won gold in the mix duet free program at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

Maltsev and Gurbanberdieva scored 92.9667 points. Italian duet of Manila Flamini and Giorgio Minisini won silver with 91.8333, while Japan's Atsushi Abe and Yumi Adachi got bronze, scoring 90.4000.

Thus, Maltsev won both technical and free programs at the World Championships for the first time in his career, becoming the first man to achieve such a result.

At the World Championships in Kazan in 2015, where men competed in this discipline for the first time, Maltsev won the free program with his partner Darina Valitova, and finished second in the technical duet.

In Budapest, he also won gold in free routine and silver in technical one in duet with Mikhaela Kalancha.

Russia also won gold in free routine combination. The team of Anastasia Arkhipovskaya, Vlada Chigireva, Mayya Doroshko, Marina Goliadkina, Mikhaela Kalancha, Veronika Kalinina, Polina Komar, Alla Shishkina, Maria Shurochkina and Varvara Subbotina scored 98.0000 points.

The Chinese team got silver medals with 96.5667, Ukraine won bronze with 94.5333.

As a result, the Russian artistic swimming squad won nine golds in 10 events. The Ukrainian team won the remaining one in highlight routine, in which the Russians did not take part.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia China Budapest Man Manila Kazan Gwangju Japan North Korea 2015 2019 Gold Silver Bronze

Recent Stories

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

34 minutes ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

34 minutes ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

34 minutes ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

44 minutes ago

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.