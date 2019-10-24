MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Russian football club Zenit St. Petersburg lost on Wednesday a match of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League against Germany's RB Leipzig with score 1-2.

Zenit's goal was scored by center back Yaroslav Rakitskiy in the 25th minute.

RB Leipzig's midfielder Konrad Laimer tied the score in the 49th, and forward Marcel Sabitzer scored the winner in the 59th.

The match was held at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

In the other match in Group G, Portugal's Benfica defeated France's Lyon with score 2-1.

With three group stage matches played and three remaining, RB Leipzig leads the group with six points, Zenit and Lyon have four points each, while Benfica has three.