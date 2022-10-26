UPDATE - Spanish Tourist Missing While Trekking to Qatar Turns Out to Be Detained in Iran - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Spanish tourist Santiago Sanchez, who was declared missing three weeks ago on his way to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was detained by security forces in the Iranian city of Saqiz after his visit to the grave of Mahsa Amini, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said, citing a report at its disposal.

The football fan planned to walk to Qatar in time for the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first match of which is scheduled for November 20. However, a connection between him and his relatives was lost on October 2, when Sanchez was just 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the Iranian-Iraqi border.

"Santiago Sanchez, a 41-year-old tourist from Spain, was kidnapped by Iranian security forces after visiting the grave of Zhina (Mahsa) Amini in Saqqez (Saqiz). According to the report received by the Hengaw Human Rights Organization, Santiago Sanchez has been detained by the forces of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence in Saqqez, Kurdistan province," a statement read.

Sanchez's translator ” an Iranian citizen from the port city of Bandar Abbas ” was also detained by Iranian security forces, the non-governmental organization said.

"Hengaw's sources, whose identity remains protected for security reasons, stated that Santiago Sanchez is being held in the detention center of Iranian Intelligence in (the city of) Sanandaj," the statement added.

Iran must have notified Spain's diplomatic and consular authorities about the detention of the Spanish citizen in accordance with international law, the organization said. Madrid, apparently, had not been informed, as Sanchez's family had known nothing about his fate for three weeks.

Iranian security forces have so far arrested 14 foreigners and detained many more on the charge of having links to organizers of mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Amini in September, Iranian news agency Fars reported last week.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison time. The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini reportedly had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital where she died on September 16.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

Meanwhile, a series of mass protests hit several Iranian cities. The unrest has been going on in the country for more than a month.