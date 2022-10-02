UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Stampede At Football Match Results In Over 170 Deaths In Indonesia

Muhammad Rameez Published October 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) At least 174 people died during a stampede at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province, Vice Governor of Indonesia's East Java Emil Dardak said on Sunday.

Authorities fired tear gas at supporters of the losing side at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang on Saturday.

This resulted in a crowd stampede and a total of 174 people died, Dardak told Kompas tv broadcaster, adding that over 100 people are injured, with 11 of them being in critical condition.

Over 30 fatalities occurred inside the stadium itself, where people suffered not only during the stampede, but also, reportedly, from suffocation caused by the use of tear gas.

The secretary general of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Yunus Nusi said that the International Football Federation (FIFA) had requested a report on the tragedy.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his condolences regarding the tragedy and ordered police and the PSSI to conduct a thorough investigation. Games of the Indonesian football league will be suspended until further notice. 

